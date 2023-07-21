KUCHING, July 21 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today stressed that the quantum of payment to be made by the state government to the federal government for the takeover of Bintulu Port will be known once the details have been finalised.

“The most important thing now is that the federal government has agreed to give us the port while the rest of the detailed arrangements come later.

“The manner in which it is going to be transferred and the business details will come later, naturally,” he told reporters after representing Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the thanksgiving prayers organised by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) here.

Uggah, who is also the state minister of infrastructure and port development, was asked if the takeover of Bintulu Port would involve the payment of compensation to the federal government, similar to when Sarawak took over Bakun dam.

He said the state government tabled for the change in status of Bintulu Port from a federal port to a state port during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) technical committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof three days ago.

He said it is the wish of the state to set up a single port authority in line with the Malaysian Constitution and Sarawak Constitution that placed the port under state jurisdiction.

Uggah said the MA63 technical committee had agreed with the formation of a working committee to be chaired by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He added the working committee will have the federal Ministry of Transport and the state Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development among its members to prepare a full report and to submit suggestions for the change in status of Bintulu Port soon.

“The suggestions will be given to MA63 technical committee before it is brought to the federal Cabinet for further decision,” Uggah said.