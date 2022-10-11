Fahmi and Liew advised Ismail Sabri's Cabinet to refrain from making any policy or financial decision affecting Malaysia now that Parliament has been dissolved. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The caretaker federal government should take steps to show fair play in the coming general election, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil and Perling assemblyman Liew Chin Tong said today.

The two Pakatan Harapan lawmakers advised Ismail Sabri's Cabinet to refrain from making any policy or financial decision affecting Malaysia now that Parliament has been dissolved until the results of the 15th general election are known.

“These recommendations are to ensure an independent and fair elections which is accepted by all the people and so that the next government has a strong foundation of legitimacy,” Liew said in a Facebook video post this morning.

He had a list of six recommendations for the caretaker government and the Election Commission (EC).

He called on administrative agencies at both state and federal levels to remain neutral and not favour any political party.

He suggested that prime ministerial candidates from all major political coalitions should be invited to debate their future policies at least twice, while all candidates and all parties ought to be given fair access to the media.

Liew, who is Johor DAP chief, called on the EC to negotiate with all parties to ensure that all its decisions, including the polling date, will not be disputed by anyone.

He also asked the EC to ensure that Sabahan and Sarawakian voters living in the peninsula are able to return home on polling day and that independent monitors have access to polling stations to observe the counting process,

In a separate statement on Facebook, Fahmi asked the caretaker ministers and their deputies not to use official government machinery for their election campaigning but to return any government assets in their possession.

He especially asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his caretaker Cabinet to refrain from offering “election goodies” during their official functions.

“These principles should become the pillars of the caretaker government, particularly to prevent abuse of power, corruption, and any wrongful perceptions,” the PKR communications chief said.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as saying that the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will continue to function as a caretaker government and Cabinet meetings can continue to be held as usual despite the dissolution of Parliament.

However, the Cabinet will not be able to decide on matters related to policy although it can advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on issues regarding the administration of the country.

“Ministers and deputy ministers will function as usual in the caretaker government. Just that [the Cabinet] cannot make any decisions on new policy matters,” Mohd Zuki said.