The Johor PH deputy chief said the outcome of these were crucial as they would be bellwethers for the larger general election. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 – Pakatan Harapan (PH) should expect fierce contest from Barisan Nasional in around 10 federal seats in Johor during the 15th general election (GE15), said Liew Chin Tong.

The Johor PH deputy chief said the outcome of these were crucial as they would be bellwethers for the larger general election.

“As we know, Johor offers the largest number of parliamentary seats with 26 in the peninsula, making the southern state a significant battleground for GE15.

"BN, which won eight seats in the previous 14th general election (GE14), is confident of winning at least 10 seats for the coming GE15. PH also has the same number and with that, we expect fierce clashes in the remainder six to 10 seats,” said Liew in a press conference at the Stulang assemblyman’s service centre in Taman Maju Jaya here today.

Also present was Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng of DAP.

Liew, who is also the Johor DAP chief, was commenting on the dissolution of Parliament earlier today.

In GE14, BN contested all 26 federal seats in Johor. DAP contested six and won five.

Liew, who is also the Perling assemblyman, revealed that seat negotiations between PH components were settled and will be announced soon.

“Johor DAP will always prioritise our support to other component parties to ensure that victory goes to PH," he added.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, following weeks of intense speculation, to pave way for GE15 that must be held within 60 days from today.