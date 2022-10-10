Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the Cabinet can also continue to implement policies that were decided before the parliament was dissolved. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will continue to function as a caretaker government and Cabinet meetings can continue to be held as usual despite the dissolution of Parliament said chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

However, the Cabinet cannot decide on policy matters although the Cabinet can still advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on matters related to the administration of the country.

“Ministers and deputy ministers will function as usual in the caretaker government. Just that they (cabinet) cannot make any decisions on new policy matters,” he said when asked for his opinion on the function of the Cabinet after the dissolution.

Mohd Zuki said the Cabinet can also continue to implement policies that were decided before the parliament was dissolved.

He added that the current situation was totally different from the previous administration status when the prime ministers resigned in 2020 and 2021.

Mohd Zuki said when former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and followed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned, the Cabinet was automatically dissolved.

“Right now, only the Parliament was dissolved, so the Cabinet can still meet, especially when disasters happen or during other important matters,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had today announced the dissolution of Parliament that paves the way for the 15th General Election. — Bernama