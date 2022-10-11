Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan speaks during a press conference at his party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 10, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Umno has suggested that the 15th general election (GE15) be held by early November to avoid the flood season, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Malay nationalist party’s secretary-general added, however, that Umno would leave it to the judgement of the Election Commission (EC) to decide when the poll should be conducted.

“Umno believes that GE15 can be held before mid-November, which is before the arrival of the flood season or the monsoon season,” said Ahmad after the party’s supreme council meeting at World Trade Centre (WTC) here last night

Umno also lauded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for giving his royal assent to dissolve Parliament and returning the mandate to Malaysians.

He said his party believed that a fresh general election was the best way to end the country’s political instability stemming from the informal coalition government.

“In fact, declaring Umno and BN as the main enemy only shows a lack of trust and respect for Umno leading the government,” Ahmad said, referring to Perikatan Nasional (PN) that was nominally an ally in the government but otherwise openly hostile.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for GE15 to be held within 60 days.

After the announcement, Istana Negara released a statement saying the Agong was “disappointed” with the current political developments in the country, but had no option but to agree to the PM’s request to dissolve Parliament.