KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has managed to collect RM25.63 million in donations from settlers, members and contributors nationwide through its Waqaf (endowment) programme.

The Waqaf programme intiated by Felda and established on November 12, last year held its first Annual General Meeting where the announcement was made by its chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, who is also the Felda chairman.

Idris said from the total amount, RM7.03 million was received through contributions from settlers, staff and a number of agencies.

“Waqaf Felda had targetted contributions of RM100 million... however, by the grace of god, we managed to receive RM25.63 million,” he said in his speech at the Waqaf Felda AGM today.

He added that apart from settlers, members, staff and agencies, contributions came from Felda (RM10 million), FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) RM5 million and Koperasi Permodalan FELDA Malaysia Bhd (RM1 million).

Idris in his speech suggested that 3 per cent FROM the revenue of related agencies be contributed to the Waqaf Felda programme.

“The contributions will benefit in a number of ways, including assisting the welfare of the Felda community as well as stimulate the economy,” he said.

He added that Waqaf Felda maintains its target of RM100 million from contributions with RM50 million coming from the Felda family. — Bernama