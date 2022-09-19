Les’ Copaque Animation Academy (LCAA) Chairman Burhanuddin Md Radzi (seated, 3rd left) poses with 24 students at the presentation ceremony of full scholarship sponsorship for Diploma studies under Yayasan Felda sponsorship in Shah Alam September 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — A total of 30 Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) new generation students has received a full scholarship for diploma studies — with sponsorship through Yayasan Felda — as a result of strategic collaboration between Felda and Les’ Copaque Animation Academy (LCAA).

Yayasan Felda Board of Trustees member Muhammad Fadzli Hasan said the first collaboration with LCAA was to sponsor the new generation in the field of 3D Animedia Technology and Creative Business for three years (six semesters).

He said a sum of RM500,000 has been allocated this year to sponsor those selected to follow the programme which begins tomorrow.

Muhammad Fadzli, who is also a member of Yayasan Felda’s Academic Committee said the students were also given the option of continuing with the Animedia 3D Technology Diploma programme based on the creation of 3D animation products or the Creative Business Diploma which focuses on business management and the ins and outs of the creative industry.

“We hope those selected will one day be able to indirectly learn a little bit about the Felda community through the famous animated show series of ‘Upin Ipin’ produced by Les’ Copaque Production.

“Felda is an example of a rural community numbering about 3 million people at the latest count. We hope those selected can translate their creativity more vividly in animation,” he told reporters after the presentation ceremony of full scholarship sponsorship for Diploma studies here today.

Also present were LCAA Chairman Burhanuddin Md Radzi and Felda Foundation General Manager Datuk Mohd Banuri Aris.

Meanwhile, Burhanuddin said the initiative was a recommendation with full support from Felda Chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh with his aspiration to increase the social mobility of Felda citizens through quality education.

“We are honoured and welcome this collaboration. What’s more, when this cooperation is fostered with welfare organisations under the auspices of a very prestigious government agency like Felda,” he said.

He hopes this collaboration will give opportunities to especially the new generation of Felda, to develop their potential by venturing into careers in rapidly advancing industrial sectors of the country such as the animation industry and the film industry.

“LCAA has recruited lecturers who will provide world-class education for students to advance their careers in the creative industry up to the international level,” he said. — Bernama