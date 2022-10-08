Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the Monsoon Season Aid (BMT) of RM800 for rubber smallholders announced in Budget 2023 will also be extended to Felda farmers throughout the country. ― Bernama pic

JEMPOL, Oct 8 ― The Monsoon Season Aid (BMT) of RM800 for rubber smallholders announced in Budget 2023 will also be extended to Felda farmers throughout the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said to make Felda farmers eligible for the aid, which was increased from RM600, the policy of limiting it to rubber smallholders with land holdings of up to five acres (2.02 hectares) would be amended to 10 acres (4.05 hectares) and below.

“Previously, it was difficult to give because of the five-acre ruling, as most Felda settlers have up to 10 acres. So, we asked for the policy to be amended to benefit them. We know rubber prices have dropped and they could not tap rubber because of the rainy season.

“Tapping rubber during the rainy season will cause the latex to be mixed with rainwater. I know the difficulties facing smallholders, including those in Felda. So, what Risda (Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority) smallholders get, that is RM200 a month for four months, Felda smallholders will also get. This is (the approach of) our government,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Negri Sembilan Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Village Feast programme here today. Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Jempol Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif. ― Bernama