Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to the press as he arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, October 6, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has left Istana Negara after his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His convoy was seen exiting the palace gates at approximately 4.45pm today.

The same convoy was seen entering the palace through its main entrance at 3.49pm.

The prime minister waved to the press gathered at the palace gates and gave them a thumbs-up from inside his official car.

Kenderaan membawa Perdana Menteri @IsmailSabri60 tiba di Pintu 1 Istana Negara pada pukul 3.50 petang.Beliau akan menghadap Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hari ini. pic.twitter.com/qPANTGym8V — BERNAMA TV (@BernamaTV) October 6, 2022

Earlier, Bernama had reported Ismail Sabri as saying that he would discuss matters related to the dissolution of Parliament in order to make way for the upcoming general elections (GE15) with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong only if there was time.

“Not really sure if we will discuss it (dissolution of Parliament) or not.

“If the discussion on Cabinet matters takes too much time or runs until Maghrib prayer, there will be no time to discuss other agenda,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said that the audience scheduled with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a weekly routine between them to discuss matters related to the Cabinet before its meeting is held.

Today’s meeting is reported to last longer than usual as Ismail Sabri said that there are many issues to that he wishes to share with the Agong.