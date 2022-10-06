Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri delivers his speech during the launch of the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Tech and Innovation (MRANTI) Park in Bukit Jalil October 6, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said matters related to the dissolution of Parliament will be discussed during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara later today only if time permits.

He said his audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah scheduled for 4pm is a weekly routine to discuss Cabinet matters prior to the Cabinet meeting.

“Not really sure if we will discuss it (dissolution of Parliament) or not.

“If the discussion on Cabinet matters takes too much time or runs until Maghrib prayer, there will be no time to discuss other agenda,” he said when met after checking out the final preparations for Budget 2023 at the Ministry of Finance here today.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister said the meeting is expected to last longer than usual today as there are many issues that he needs to explain to His Majesty. — Bernama