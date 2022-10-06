Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at coalition's headquarters in Publika October 6, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is holding an unexpected meeting this afternoon at its headquarters here, although the reason is not immediately clear.

The coalition chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, was seen arriving just before 3pm.

Other leaders expected to attend are PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and the Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

National news agency Bernama reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob saying he may propose a dissolution date for Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during their regular meeting today.

MORE TO COME