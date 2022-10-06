PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the letter was sent last night after a meeting with the party members of PN. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man admitted that ministers from Perikatan Nasional (PN) sent a letter to the King to state their disagreement against having the 15th general election during the north-east monsoon season at the end of the year.

According to a report by The Star, Tuan Ibrahim said the letter was sent last night after a meeting with the party members of PN.

“Yes, we sent such a letter last night to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“We have yet to receive a reply to that as of now,” Tuan Ibrahim told reporters after attending a briefing for national preparedness to face the floods at the National Flood and Forecasting Centre of the Department of the Irrigation and Drainage in Ampang.

It was also revealed that the letter dated October 3 was supported and signed by 12 Cabinet ministers of Bersatu and PAS. The letter was reportedly received by the Palace on October 5.

The letter warned against election events this year, citing the Meteorological Department’s prediction that a severe monsoon will soon follow and to allow more time for the nation’s economy to recover.

Opposition politicians have been speaking out against holding the polls in fear of the monsoon season and the country’s economic situation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to propose a date for the dissolution of Parliament to the King in accordance with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Ismail Sabri has since sought an audience with the King this evening.