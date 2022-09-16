MIRI, Sept 16 — The flood situation in most areas in the division improved significantly as of Thursday afternoon.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak Disaster Management and Operational Division officer Capt (PA) Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik said this includes Beluru, Telang Usan, and Marudi districts.

“The flood situation in these areas had significantly improved with the floodwater levels receding despite the cloudy weather.

“We will continue to carry out periodic monitoring at these flood-prone areas due to the unpredictable weather,” he said when contacted.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said floodwaters in Long Bemang had decreased to 0.6 metres from 0.9 metres the day before.

“The floodwaters trend in Long Bemang is receding under the fine weather.

“The flooding, which started on Sunday, had affected 530 residents from 100 households. Electricity supply in this longhouse had been disconnected for their safety,” he said.

However, Ahmad Nizam said flooding around Marudi has been increasing.

“Our monitoring team found road users passing through the main roads driving with caution to avoid angering local residents affected by the floods.

“Overall, the flood situation as of this afternoon has been under control and no evacuation has needed to be carried out thus far,” he added.

Teaching and learning (PdP) sessions at eight schools were called off this morning as the roads leading to the schools were still flooded.

The schools are SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, SK Long Panai, SK Pengelayan, SK Kuala Tutoh, SK Long Sepiling, SK Morek, SK Long Ikang, and SK Long Bemang.

“The PdP sessions are running as usual at SK Long Teru, SMK Tutoh Apoh, SK Pengelayan, SK Pengarah Enteri, SK Kuala Bok, and SK Sungai Arang,” a source told The Borneo Post, adding that most of the flood-affected schools have seen a decrease in floodwater levels as well. — Borneo Post Online