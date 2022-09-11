MIRI, Sept 11 — Two villages in Subis were hit by floods yesterday following a heavy rain overnight.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Usman Harto said a team of five personnel was deployed to the scene around 4pm to monitor the flood-prone areas in the district.

“Upon arrival, the team found out that Kampung Keluru Jaya and Kampung Mokeng Gudang Bawah have been hit by floods.

“Inspections found several houses were inundated by over one foot of water after a heavy rain overnight,” he said in a statement.

Usman said no one was evacuated as the floodwaters were receding.

“The team members later advised the residents to remain vigilant and told them to call the APM again if they needed help,” he said.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the team ended the operation at 6.14pm. — Borneo Post