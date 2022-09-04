The injured motorcyclist lying on the grass after his motorcycle was hit by the car. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 4 — A 21-year-old motorcyclist narrowly cheated death in an accident involving four vehicles at the traffic light at Jalan Liu Shan Bang, Kota Sentosa here today.

The injured motorcyclist lying on the grass after his motorcycle was hit by the car.

However, both the driver of a vehicle and him were injured in the accident which occurred at 7.55am.

According to Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, preliminary investigations found the accident occurred when a car travelling from the direction of Jalan Penrissen beat a traffic light which had turned red.

Following that, the car crashed into the front of a motorcycle moving from the direction of Jalan Stakan towards Kota Sentosa town as the traffic light had turned green.

“After crashing into the motorcycle, the driver of the car could not control his vehicle and crashed into the front of a four-wheel drive, which dragged the latter to the left and back, causing it to crash into the rear of another vehicle,” Abang Zainal said in a statement today.

The aftermath of the accident at the traffic light at Jalan Liu Shan Bang.

Due to the accident, the 33-year-old driver of the first car, who did not possess any driving license, suffered chest pain while the motorcyclist suffered an injury to his left leg.

The driver of the four-wheel drive and the other car were unscathed.

Both the driver of the first car and the motorcyclist were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

Abang Zainal said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Borneo Post