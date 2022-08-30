Firemen from the Pasir Putih Fire and Rescue Station attempt to remove the victim’s body from a Mitsubishi Triton after the crash along Jalan Senangin 6, Taman Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang August 30, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

PASIR GUDANG, Aug 30 — A 20-year-old man was killed after his four-wheel drive crashed into the rear end of a trailer that was parked on the road shoulder along Jalan Senangin 6, Taman Pasir Putih here early this morning.

Pasir Putih Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Noor Azhan Ahmad said the station received an emergency call about the incident at 4.01am.

Following that, he said eight firemen with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit were despatched to the scene.

“The road accident involved a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive vehicle that crashed into the rear of a trailer that was parked by the side of the road.

“A victim, identified as Jagatish Kumar Ramasi, who is also the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton, was found trapped inside the vehicle.

“Firemen managed to remove the victim using special equipment,” said Noor Azhan in a statement today.

Noor Azhan said the victim’s death was confirmed by the EMRS team at the scene before his body was handed over to the police for further investigation.

He added that the recovery operation ended at 4.50am.