KUANTAN, Aug 27 — Four people were killed and 12 injured in an accident involving four vehicles at KM135.7 of the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) on the Kuantan-bound side early this morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said the vehicles involved in the pile-up were a container lorry, Proton Exora, Proton Waja and tow truck.

He said the dead were an elderly couple and a youth travelling in the Proton Exora and the tow truck driver but their identities are not known yet.

“The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 3.26am regarding the accident. The container lorry is believed to have skidded and crashed into the truck which was in the process of towing the Proton Exora, which broke down on the highway.

“The Proton Waja is said to be on the roadside at the time. The impact of the crash sent the Proton Exora plunging into a 40-foot-deep ravine,” he said in a statement here. — Bernama