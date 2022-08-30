Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Husin Zamora said the incident occurred at 1.20pm and involved the four victims who were riding on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle with a Hohan type lorry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA TINGGI, Aug 30 — A family of four, including two toddlers, were killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along Jalan Kampung Semanggar here today.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Husin Zamora said the incident occurred at 1.20pm and involved the four victims who were riding on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle with a Hohan type lorry.

He said the motorcycle was ridden by the husband-and-wife, aged 39 and 27, and their two children, a five-year-old boy and nine-month-old infant girl.

“Initial investigations revealed that the Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle was travelling from Kota Tinggi to Kampung Semanggar Dalam before it collided head-on with the lorry from the opposite direction.

“As a result of the accident, the rider and the motorcycle’s pillion passengers, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene,” said Husin in a statement issued here tonight.

Husin said the 31-year-old lorry driver, who was unhurt in the incident, did not have any record of traffic offences.

He added that and the case is being investigated under with Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by driving in a reckless manner or at a dangerous speed.