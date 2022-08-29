MACC said that the large-scale operation will be conducted by the MACC headquarters together with its state branches. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 29 — The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a Business Development director of a state government linked company for allegedly awarding a RM1.7 million project to his relative’s company.

The accused, in his 50s, was detained at the Selangor MACC office at 2.20pm today when he came to give his statement.

According to a source, the accused was believed to be directly involved in choosing the company which belonged to his relative, to undertake the project in March 2020 via direct negotiation.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim who confirmed that the accused was detained said the suspect would be presented at the Sessions Court tomorrow and be charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama