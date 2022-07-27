TNB said that most of the affected areas saw their electricity successfully restored in stages as early as 20 minutes after the disruption occurred. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — National electricity provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has confirmed that power is now fully restored to all areas in Peninsular Malaysia hit by disruptions at around noon today.

In a statement, TNB said that most of the affected areas saw their electricity successfully restored in stages as early as 20 minutes after the disruption occurred, as a result of the continuous efforts of the its technical team.

It said the issue was fully rectified at 3:02pm today.

“TNB’s investigation found that the supply disruption that started at 12:39pm this afternoon was caused by a fault in one of the equipment at the Main Entrance Substation (PMU) Yong Peng Utara in Yong Peng, Johor.

“It resulted in load shedding of 2.2GW which is 10 per cent of the total supply demand in Peninsular Malaysia,” it said.

Earlier today, Malay Mail received reports that several parts of Peninsula Malaysia, especially the Klang Valley, had been facing power disruption, which also interrupted rail services, airports and traffic lights.

MORE TO COME