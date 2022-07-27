KLIA has confirmed that its services has been affected by the power outage reported across the Klang Valley. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and public transport service provider Rapid KL have confirmed that their services have been affected by the power outage reported across the Klang Valley.

Rapid KL said on its Twitter that the major power disruption has interrupted its rail services, mainly the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Ampang-Sri Petaling line.

Dukacita dimaklumkan gangguan bekalan elektrik yang sedang dialami oleh beberapa kawasan di Lembah Kelang turut menjejaskan perkhidmatan rel, khususnya laluan LRT Ampang-Sri Petaling. — Ask Rapid KL (@AskRapidKL) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, KLIA also has stated that its main terminal building is currently facing similar disruptions.

Travel Advisory: We are sorry that KLIA main terminal building is currently experiencing power supply interruption. Our engineering team is communicating closely with TNB to resolve the matter. Please approach our airport ground team for assistance at the main touch points. — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) July 27, 2022

Both parties said they have reached out to national utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to resolve the issue.

MORE TO COME