KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and public transport service provider Rapid KL have confirmed that their services have been affected by the power outage reported across the Klang Valley.

Rapid KL said on its Twitter that the major power disruption has interrupted its rail services, mainly the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Ampang-Sri Petaling line.

Meanwhile, KLIA also has stated that its main terminal building is currently facing similar disruptions.

Both parties said they have reached out to national utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to resolve the issue.

MORE TO COME