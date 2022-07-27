TNB said that the disruption involved a national transmission cable of 2.2GW, which is responsible for 10 per cent of the total national power supply. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has addressed the power outage that hit several parts of peninsular Malaysia at around noon today.

In a statement, it said that the disruption involved a national transmission cable of 2.2GW, which is responsible for 10 per cent of the total national power supply.

The national utility company said that repairs are ongoing and that electricity has been restored to a few places outside the Klang Valley.

“Among the areas involved are Petaling Jaya, Cheras, Bangi, Bayan Lepas, Seberang Jaya, Panchor and Bandar Indera Mahkota.

“However, supply was fully restored within 20 to 40 minutes to all affected areas except for those in the Klang Valley.

“The cause of the incident is being identified and efforts are underway to reinstate supply,” it said in a statement today.

