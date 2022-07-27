Multiple locations in the Klang Valley, including shopping centres, are facing electricity disruptions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has confirmed that it is aware of the blackouts reported at several locations across the Klang Valley.

Multiple locations, including shopping centres such as KL Gateway Mall and Mid Valley Megamall, have been hit by disruptions.

Malay Mail was notified that the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) are also experiencing power outages.

Malay Mail also received reports that at least 11 locations, namely Subang, Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Cheras, Hulu Langat, Mont Kiara, Setiawangsa, Jelatek, Setapak, Kajang, and Kepong, are facing similar issues.

In a Facebook post, TNB said that its technical team is looking into the matter.

“Dear valued customers, at present, several locations are experiencing power outages.

“Our technical teams are in the midst of determining the cause. All efforts are being made to restore supply.

“We apologise for all the inconvenience caused to consumers by this disruption,” the utility company wrote.

MORE TO COME