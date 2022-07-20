IPOH, July 20 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said no development projects in the state were affected following the government announcement’s that it would be cancelling or postponing any project that had yet to commence in order to save public expenditure.

Saarani said projects approved by the state will proceed without interruption.

“The announcement was made by the ministry in charge of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department because the vetting of project applications that have been approved falls under the ICU.

“In Perak, I don’t see any problems because the projects that have started are continuing and currently ongoing. The others are federal government projects,” he said briefly to reporters after attending the sitting of the state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

On July 17, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the government was taking measures to save public expenditure by postponing or cancelling any projects that had yet to commence.

He said this was to allow money to be channelled towards the welfare of the people, apart from efforts for the country’s economic recovery.

He added the move was in response to a directive issued via the Malaysia Treasury Circular: Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings.

“I held meetings with the Public Works Department (JKR) and the ICU on the financial position to see the projects that have yet to commence.

“Hence, if a project is just about to start, there is no need to continue. If something has already started, we will discuss which developments we need, and whether to defer or cancel them,” he was quoted as saying.