Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad addresses members of the state assembly in Ipoh July 19, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 19 — Perak state lawmakers today unanimously agreed to defer approval over the state Water Resources Bill 2022 in the state legislative assembly pending a reevaluation.

The motion to postpone approval was submitted by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad during the winding-up of the Bill.

Saarani said the decision was taken after examining the arguments presented by assemblymen from both the Opposition and government after yesterday's state assembly sitting.

"I would like to suggest that the Bill to be postponed and a bipartisan committee be established to enable us all to sit at the same table and find ways to refine and reevaluate this Bill.

"So that when it is tabled again in the assembly, it can reflect the views of all elected representatives and can provide goodness to the state and the people," he said.

Saarani had tabled the Water Resources Bill 2022 yesterday.

The proposed law seeks to integrate management and provide for a regulatory body to use, develop and protect Perak's water resources as well as to establish the Perak Water Resources Management Board and related matters.

There is no specific body that does so under the existing provisions of the Water Act 1920 [Act 418] .