KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Malaysian-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) will continue to maintain its multi-racial quality and work together to promote Malaysia-China relations as well as economic and trade development.

Newly-elected president Loo Kok Seong said the council has set five main priorities for the next three years, including to capitalise on new business opportunities arising from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

“The MCCC would be organising a China-Asean Products Exhibition, to be held in Malaysia to expand the market for our members,” he said in a statement today.

He said other priorities include working closely with government agencies such as the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) for the circulation of information and building a one-stop marketplace platform for business opportunities.

Loo said the MCCC would also organise relevant digital economy seminars and hold at least two business delegations to China to promote a working relationship and to explore possibilities for trade and investment opportunities.

“With these five key plans in place and a harmonious working relationship within the team, the new national council is optimistic that our members will benefit from better opportunities to attain greater heights,” he added.

Loo was elected as president of the 13th national council for the term 2022-2025, succeeding Datuk Tan Yew Sing. — Bernama