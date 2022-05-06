At a special investiture ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim acknowledges ‘special relationship’ between Johor and Singapore

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his consort Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah flanked by Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching after the special investiture ceremony held at the Istana Besar in Johor Baru May 6, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office (RPO)

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, May 6 ― Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said the presentation of the state’s highest award to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was testimony to the neighbours’ long-standing close and strong relationship.

“Johor and Singapore since time immemorial have enjoyed a special relationship. Today’s special investiture in honour of the Singapore prime minister is a tangible manifestation of our close friendship and deepening ties.

“I wish to thank the Singapore prime minister for continuing efforts to strengthen our close and strong relations,” said Sultan Ibrahim to the Royal Press Office (RPO) after Lee received Johor’s highest state honour, while his wife, Ho Ching, received a state award, at a special investiture ceremony at Istana Besar here, today.

His comments were posted on his official Facebook shortly after the ceremony.

Earlier, a separate post highlighted the special investiture ceremony that was steeped in tradition at Istana Besar.

Sultan Ibrahim bestowed Lee Johor’s highest Order of Chivalry — The Most Honourable Order of the Crown of Johor (First Class) “Datuk Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor” (SPMJ), which carries the title “Datuk’”.

Lee’s wife Ho Ching was also similarly honoured and received The Most Exalted Order of Sultan Ibrahim Johor (First Class) “Datuk Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor” (SMIJ) which carries the title “Datin Paduka”.

The ceremony was also graced by Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, as well as other members of the Johor Royal Family.

The SPMJ is the oldest order given by any state in Malaysia and was instituted in 1886 based on the English Order of St Michael and St George.

Previous Singapore recipients included then prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who is also Lee’s father, and then law minister EW Barker, who were given the award in 1984, followed by former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, who was given the award in 1991.

Meanwhile, Ho is the first Singaporean to be conferred the SMIJ title that was commissioned by Sultan Ibrahim in 2015 to commemorate his coronation and comprises the Sovereign and three designated classes of membership — Grand Commander, Commander and Companion.