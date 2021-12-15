MCIS Life launches ‘spread a smile’ campaign to uplift fellow Malaysians

MCIS Life managing director Prasheem Seebran said the campaign aims to empower fellow Malaysians by reminding the positive effect of a simple smile. — Picture from Facebook/MCIS Life

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — In a bid to spread more positivity and uplift fellow Malaysians, MCIS Insurance Bhd (MCIS Life) has launched a nationwide spread a smile campaign.

Dubbed the #MySenyum Detik Keriangan Bersama, in the campaign a message and a website address that will be plastered on strategic purple billboards will bear a powerful underlying message — a reminder for all Malaysians to smile.

MCIS Life managing director Prasheem Seebran said the campaign aims to empower fellow Malaysians by reminding the positive effect of a simple smile.

“This new campaign is built around our efforts to empower people to make an impact, be it for themselves, their family and friends, or society. Nowhere is this more simply reflected than in sharing a smile.

“The power of a smile is in giving and sharing joy, and through this human, uniform expression, we can uplift the mood and experience of others,” he said in a press statement today.

The campaign which is in tandem with MCIS Life’s principles #PeopleHelpingPeople, is the result of a collaboration with several media houses to help drive the message forward.

Along with the campaign, a charity contest dubbed the #MySenyum, due to be launched on December 23, will reward fellow Malaysians by simply sharing their smiles.

“Malaysians visiting the #MySenyum microsite will be invited to smile and share their happy expressions online. In exchange, MCIS Life will be making a contribution towards two organisations that have made it their mission to help others in need,” Prasheem said.

Starting from December 23, participants have the chance to win cash prizes totalling up to RM40,000 to be awarded weekly and at the finale of the contest period in February 2022.

For those interested, more information about the campaign can be obtained at https://www.mcis.my/mysenyum or MCIS Life’s social media pages such as Facebook and Instagram @MCISLifeMy.