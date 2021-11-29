Sarawak state election: Aspirasi chief Lina Soo eyes Padungan, with party to contest in at least 20 seats

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo speaks to reporters in Kuching October 26, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 29 — Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo will be standing as a candidate for Padungan constituency in the 12th Sarawak state election.

Speaking to the press after a celebration held in conjunction of the party’s 25th anniversary, Soo said her party will be contesting at least 20 constituency seats including in Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, with four located in Kuching.

“We are working together with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) to contest in the maximum 82 seats and one of our key agenda is we have recommended a Dayak candidate for the chief ministerial post, namely Bobby William,” said Soo.

Bobby William is the current president of PBDSB.

Soo said Aspirasi will aim for at least 20 seats, mainly urban and semi-urban places, while the rest of the constituencies will be fielded by PBDSB focusing on Dayak constituencies in the state’s central and upper regions.

Aspirasi’s chairman Buln Ribos will contesting in Serembu constituency where the incumbent is Miro Simuh from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Soo revealed that a detailed announcement on some of their candidates will be announced at a press conference today.

“In an election, everyone has an equal chance of winning. Also, this upcoming election is very interesting because at least five constituency seats will face seven-cornered fights among candidates,” said Soo when asked on her chance of winning the Padungan seat.

Padungan incumbent assemblyman Wong King Wei, a former Democratic Action Party (DAP) member, will not be defending his seat after quitting politics to focus on his legal practise.

Aspirasi’s committee line-up for the year 2021 to 2026 was also announced at yesterday’s event.

Buln Ribos has been elected as committee chairman, Lina Soo (president), Jane Dripin (secretary-general), Hugh Lawrence Zehnder (treasurer), Simon Tiong Ing Tung and Mesah Suhaili (deputy chairmen), Fatrick Jime Nawi, Tambi Pilang and Jotem Kipa @ Joseph (deputy presidents).

Chan Chee Hiong and Janet Loh are named as assistant secretary-general, Tan Kok Chiang and Jess Lau (assistant treasurer-general), Josephine Lau Kiew Peng (women chief) and Romeo Diyong (youth chief).

Vice presidents are Winston Way Dikod, Adam Wong Sing Wei, Dorus Katan Juman, Alex Leong Shaow Tung, Ngelayang Unau, Simon Jangan, Wong Chin King and Jame Nyuking.

Committee members are Rosli Lambeng, Ronie Arthur, Anthony Duri, Christopher Alexis Sellie, Jileng Kion, Felix Ayeh, Benedict Novil Ginong, Lucas Chin Lu Chi and Weenie Chua.

Internal auditors are Lamon Kambeng and Francis Dorus.

The party’s advisor is Chieng Lea Phing. — Borneo Post