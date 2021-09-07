Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 ICU usage over 100pc in Perak and Kedah

Dr Noor Hisham said current ICU utilisation in Perak and Kedah stood at 111 and 102 per cent of their respective bed capacities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Perak and Kedah have exceeded their intensive care capacity for severely ill Covid-19 patients in the two states.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter that intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation in Perak was now 111 per cent of the 90-bed capacity while Kedah was at 102 per cent of the 104 available ICU beds.

Perak added another 1,197 cases today for a total of 76,157 infected since the pandemic began. Cases in Perak have been increasing recently, with numbers close to 2,000 infections per day.

In Kedah, another 1,487 cases brought the total infected to 110,554.

In Johor, the usage for non-ICU Covid-19 patients has hit 111 per cent from a total of 2,511 beds. Penang was second with 102 per cent usage rate of its 830 beds.

In Selangor, the ICU usage rate was 75 per cent from a total of 317 ICU beds while the regular bed usage was at 56 per cent from a total of 4,019 beds.

Perlis is also at 100 per cent occupancy rate for all 195 regular beds while its ICU rate is at 91 per cent from only 11 beds.

Sarawak had the highest number of infections today with 3,200. Its ICU usage rate is 83 per cent from a total of 120 beds while the regular bed usage rate sits at 62 per cent with a total of 1,072 beds available.

Labuan is the only state with no Covid-19 patients in ICU and only six per cent regular bed usage from 106 beds.

Malaysia’s total number of infections stands at 1,880,734 with another 18,547 new cases today.