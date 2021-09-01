With Cabinet’s 100-day countdown underway, Zahid reminds government ‘no more denial syndrome with annoying excuses’

Citing the formation of a ‘results-oriented’ government, the Bagan Datuk MP said those in the Cabinet including their deputies were familiar faces from the previous government, but are now serving under a new administration that is being watched closely by the public. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — With the clock already ticking on the countdown to the prime minister’s 100-day performance target for his new Cabinet, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded those in the ruling administration that the public will not tolerate “annoying” excuses any further.

Citing the formation of a “results-oriented” government, the Bagan Datuk MP said those in the Cabinet including their deputies were familiar faces from the previous government, but are now serving under a new administration that is being watched closely by the public.

“They must prove that they are not prone to ridicule and criticism by the public. The old approach, which incited anger, disappointment and worry among the people, must not be repeated.

“The main focus is to reduce Covid-19 infections and speed up herd immunity, while rejuvenating the country’s economy. No more denial syndrome with ‘annoying’ excuses.

“The 100-day period is a benchmark. The countdown has begun so do not squander the hopes of the people,” he said in a Facebook statement here.

In announcing his Cabinet lineup, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all government ministries must prove the success of their short-term targets within 100 days.

Ismail Sabri announced an almost similar Cabinet line-up made up of faces from the previous administration, with allies close to him retaining the most senior posts, although no deputy prime minister was named.

He was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on August 21.



