PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim sighted at Istana Negara ahead of audience with King

A vehicle ferrying PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is seen arriving at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 10, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Islamist party PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man arrived at Istana Negara at 10.20am today.

The minister of environment and water was the first party representative to enter the gates today for a scheduled audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The King is due to meet several political party leaders over the next couple of days in several high-level meetings as a means to get feedback on the Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in the country.

