Covid-19: 987,012 individuals complete two-dose vaccination as of yesterday, says health minister

Dr Adham Baba said 1,725,364 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of recipients in the country to 2,712,376. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A total of 987,012 individuals have completed their double Covid-19 vaccine doses under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday (May 27), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

Dr Adham, in his tweet, said 1,725,364 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of recipients in the country to 2,712,376.

He said that the five states with the highest number of people who have completed the two doses were Selangor at 133,425, followed by Sarawak (92,796), Kuala Lumpur (92,351), Johor (88,129) and Perak (86,402).

As of yesterday, 47.70 per cent or 11,564,724 individuals had registered to receive vaccine shots, with Selangor continuing to record the highest registrations at 3,092,149 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of the vaccination period, from February to April, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April until August, involves 9.4 million senior citizens, at-risk individuals and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Meanwhile, the third phase, scheduled for May until February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above, both Malaysians and foreigners, with a target of 13.7 million or more. — Bernama