Sekretariat#Aid4Palestine to mobilise mission to assist Palestinian struggle

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The “Sekretariat#Aid4Palestine”, a collaborative effort of more than 40 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), has been set up to mobilise a mission of taking proactive and immediate actions to help the Palestinian struggle against Zionist regime oppression.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, said the secretariat would serve as the coordinator of the NGOs and civil society network to mobilise Malaysians’ awareness campaigns on the Palestinian struggle.

At the same time, he said it also has a role to coordinate the collection of #Aid4Palestine funds through crowdfunding, with a target of RM1 million to be channelled directly to Palestine.

“The first phase commitment, to be channelled by the 10th day of Syawal, has reached RM350,000 in collection, from NGO PASRelief, Yayasan Amal Malaysia, Muslim Care Malaysia Society and Cakna Palestin Malaysia, while the second phase collection targets a minimum of RM650,000, to be opened for public contribution until the 30th day of Syawal,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, Abdul Hadi said the intifada movement in Palestine was a symbol of unity, and the rise of Muslims beyond national borders and sectarian differences, in order to defend justice and the rights of the Palestinians.

He said that all Muslims should continue to pray and put pressure on the Zionist regime by various means, and employ the latest technology so that the atrocities against the Palestinians can be stopped, and their rights restored.

“It is not enough with that, infaq and contribution of every Muslim to help the struggle of the Palestinian people must continue, as a sign of our sacrifice and love for the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the land of Palestine. Save the Al-Aqsa Mosque, liberate Palestine,” he said. — Bernama