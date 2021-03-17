PM: Pemerkasa to have five initiatives to raise Malaysia’s competitiveness

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced five initiatives under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) aimed at making Malaysia’s economy more competitive globally.

Muhyiddin said the initiatives would primarily increase attract foreign investments, strengthen global trade, boost digital technology adaptation and ensure sustainable growth.

“The 10th initiative is to strengthen the business environment. For that, the government through the Business Facilitation Special Task Force or Pemudah is always committed to make sure agile regulation is implemented to encourage domestic business reinvestment,” he said.

He said this includes the expansion of the Authorised Economic Operator Nasional, which provides a “green route” for companies eligible for export and import business, and shortens the processing period for investment applications.

MORE TO COME