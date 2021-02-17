MACC confirms Ipoh arrest of politician with ties to ex-minister; seize RM1.2m in cash, freezes bank accounts worth over RM77m

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed the arrest of a politician with two company directors during a sting in Ipoh. — File picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A deputy chairman from a political party connected to a former minister is under investigation into alleged kickbacks for several government projects awarded in 2019.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed in a statement this evening that the politician was arrested with two company directors during a sting in Ipoh yesterday. No names, not even the party’s, were mentioned in the statement.

“Also seized was a luxury car that was used by the former minister as an official vehicle, the owner of which is believed to be one of the company directors who was awarded the approval of the related project.

“To date, several accounts belonging to companies and individuals amounting to RM77 million has also been frozen for the purpose of investigations,” the MACC said.

It also seized RM1.2 million in cash found in the house and office of a person it suspected was the go-between for the political deputy chairman and ex-minister.

The MACC said investigations are ongoing and advised the public against spreading rumours.

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak confirmed in a statement yesterday that his deputy MA Tinagaran had been summoned by the MACC.

He believed it was connected to an investigation into a development project in the state and urged the public against speculating about Tinagaran’s involvement.

However, the political rumour mill went wild and Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s name emerged prompting the former water, land, and natural resources minister to issue a statement today denying Tinagaran was his former aide as claimed.

Dr Xavier said he was only a close family friend, and asked Malaysians to allow the authorities to investigate uninterrupted.