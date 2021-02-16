MACC summons Perak PKR deputy chairman

Perak PKR deputy chairman MA Tinagaran was called by the MACC to assist in an investigation today. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, Feb 16 — Perak PKR deputy chairman MA Tinagaran has been called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over an investigation into what is thought to be a development project in the state.

The matter was confirmed by the party’s state chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

“I was informed that Tinagaran was called by the MACC to assist in an investigation today.

“We hope that all parties will remain calm and will not engage in any speculation at the moment,” he said in a statement.

However, Farhash offered no further details and it is still unclear at the time of writing whether the deputy chairman has been released or is still in MACC custody.

He urged Tinagaran’s family, friends and supporters to exercise patience over the matter.

“We hope the investigation will be conducted transparently, and that the legal process will proceed smoothly without any intervention,” he added.

Malay Mail has reached out to Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad for comment.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that Tinagaran was arrested by the MACC after he was called for questioning.