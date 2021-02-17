PKR’s Dr Xavier denies man arrested by MACC is former aide, reaffirms stance against corruption

File picture shows Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar speaking to reporters during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — PKR’s Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar today has denied a man, who was recently arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of graft, is his former aide.

In a brief statement today, Dr Xavier, who is also the Kuala Langat MP, stated that the individual in question, Perak PKR deputy chairman MA Tinagaran, was instead a close family friend.

“In a recent media report, my name was implicated, and it has brought prejudice against me as an elected representative.

“Acting on the advice of my family and friends, I am here to clear my name with the authorities. Leaders tied to corruption must be accountable to preserve the integrity of our institution and we are responsible to show good governance.

“Major decisions made by ministries must be approved collectively in the Cabinet. I also hope for the public to show respect for the authorities in the handling of an investigation involving

“MA Tinagaran is not an aide of mine as falsely reported, but a close family friend,’’ he said.

Yesterday, news portal Malaysia Now reported that Tinagaran was arrested together with two company directors in an MACC operation in Ipoh.

The news portal also posited that TInagaran was Dr Xavier’s special officer during the latter’s tenure as minister of water, land and natural resources.

In his statement today, Dr Xavier reaffirmed his stance against corruption and called for Parliament to reconvene so PKR elected representatives can continue to push the reform agenda.

“I have never condoned corruption in the Pakatan Harapan government, and I will never abandon my values as one of the early reformists in Keadilan,’’ he said.

“Parliament must reconvene for our elected representatives to continue to pursue reforms and Keadilan will never tolerate any form of corruption in this country.”