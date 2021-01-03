Ku Nan says Putrajaya Umno supports Muhyiddin

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on September 22, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Putrajaya Umno division today took the stance to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leadership as Prime Minister, despite calls by the party not to cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Its chief Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor said the division has also urged all Umno MPs to continue working with Perikatan Nasional(PN).

“Nothing has been said about not backing Muhyiddin’s leadership and so forth because I, for one, know that it was us who wanted Muhyiddin to be the Prime Minister and Umno should support him because the party has formed the government with Muhyiddin.

“I am very surprised that those who have raised their dissatisfaction (not supporting) are those who were defeated (in the general election), so I hope they will not aggravate the situation,” he told a press conference after the Putrajaya Umno division meeting here today.

He said the division’s decision not to cooperate with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP and former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad still remains, as had been decided by the Umno Supreme Council previously.

When asked to comment on Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement today that 143 of the party’s 191 divisions have refused to cooperate with Bersatu, Tengku Adnan said there might have been some misunderstandings which could be resolved.

“The president said this was from the grassroots but I am confident that if the president and the Supreme Council sit together with the political bureau, we can improve the situation because I hope for Bersatu and Umno to reunite one day,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech during the meeting, Tengku Adnan, who is also Putrajaya MP said, he was one of the individuals who was involved in the overthrow of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and had urged Muhyiddin to lead the government.

On rumours that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will leave Umno, Tengku Adnan said he is confident the Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general is a rational person and would continue to remain in Umno. — Bernama