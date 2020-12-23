Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on flat-rolled steel from China, S. Korea, Vietnam

Certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam will be subjected to Malaysian anti-dumping duties for five years. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Malaysia has imposed anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam for five years, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said today.

The duties on flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel plated or coated with aluminum and zinc, come after an anti-dumping investigation was carried out on behalf of the domestic industry, the ministry said.

The investigation found that “the subject merchandise is being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in the alleged countries,” it said in a statement.

The tax would range between 2.18 per cent to 18.88 per cent for products from China, and 9.98 per cent to 34.94 per cent for products from South Korea, and 3.06 per cent to 37.14 per cent for products from Vietnam.

The duties came into effect on December 12 and will be imposed until December 11, 2025.

Vietnam made a similar move today, putting duties on some coil or sheet cold-rolled steel products originating from China, also for five years, starting December 28. — Reuters