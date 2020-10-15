Umno to lose out by retracting support for Perikatan, says Bersatu’s No. 2

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says if Umno withdraws its support for Perikatan Nasional, it will not give any benefit to the party members and also to all the Malays in the country which the party represents. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that Umno’s decision to consider withdrawing its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) will only cost the Malay nationalist party.

While stressing that his comment does not reflect the party’s stand, Ahmad Faizal said that he does not think Umno will eventually withdraw its support for PN.

“If they withdraw [the support] it will not give any benefit to the party members and also to all the Malays in the country which the party represents.

“I don’t think they will do something which will bring loss to them,” he told reporters after attending the state level Innovation Day at the State Secretariat Building here.

Ahmad Faizal said Bersatu has yet to make any stand or decision on the Umno announcement, as party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still undergoing home quarantine.

When asked if there was a meeting between Muhyiddin and two Umno leaders last night, Ahmad Faizal said that not that he is aware of, but added there might be a teleconferencing.

“The prime minister’s quarantine is expected to end tomorrow. If he calls for meeting, we will give our views and I believe our allies in PN will give priority to stabilise the government and solve our economy problem,” said the Perak mentri besar.

“Me and other politicians and leaders in Muafakat Nasional (MN) believes that this is not the right time to for us to be divided. Instead, we should be united to ensure the stability in government.

“We have to make sure that the fight against Covid-19 pandemic is successful and ensure our country’s economy can be recovered,” he added.

On Tuesday, Umno, after its supreme council’s political bureau meeting announced via a statement that it is considering to withdrawing its support for PN.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the party will be issuing new conditions to the PN government to command its political cooperation.