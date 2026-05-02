KOTA BHARU, May 2 — The family of a 19-year-old college student found with 61 stab wounds in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, yesterday morning is struggling to come to terms with her loss after sending her back to campus last week.

The victim’s brother, Mohd Faris Zulkifly, 21, said the family had travelled to Kelantan on Saturday to send his sister, Nurfisya Zulkifly, 19, for the new semester.

“We received a call from the police at 12.30 pm informing us that she had passed away, but we could not bear to hear further details at that moment and ended the call.

“Without delay, we left Kuala Kangsar, Perak, for Kelantan,” he told reporters at the Forensic Unit of Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) last night.

He said the family was deeply saddened as they had only just sent her off last week, but now had to make arrangements for her funeral.

Mohd Faris said the family was initially unaware of the cause of death and only learned that the victim had been stabbed after reading news reports while passing through Jeli this evening.

“Upon learning what had actually happened, our parents could not stop crying as they were shocked.

“She did not show any unusual behaviour before the incident, but during her recent visit home, she expressed a desire to enjoy various favourite foods, including ayam penyet,” he said.

Yesterday, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the victim was from Perak and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama