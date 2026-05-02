KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Persatuan Siam Malaysia (PSM) president Sam Maark Suvanphet yesterday said that there is confusion between the Songkran celebration and water-based entertainment events such as water festivals or water music festivals.

He said Songkran is the Siamese New Year celebration, which carries cultural, family and religious values, including traditional practices such as seeking blessings from parents and performing religious activities at temples.

He explained that the festival is a long-standing heritage practised by the Siamese community in Malaysia in a respectful and orderly manner.

In contrast, he said water music festivals and similar events held at certain locations are entertainment and economic programmes with no cultural or religious link to the Siamese community.

The association said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had also clarified that such festivals are not Songkran celebrations, but water-themed music events aimed at boosting the local economy and providing recreational activities for the public.

PSM said it views seriously the growing confusion, which it said has led to negative perceptions, including attempts to associate Songkran with unrelated social issues.

It added that the matter has also been politicised, resulting in misunderstandings among the public.

The association stressed that Songkran celebrations by the Siamese community in states such as Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan are conducted peacefully, in an orderly manner and with cultural respect, and have long been accepted by local communities without controversy.

PSM said Malaysia’s multicultural society must continue to be preserved through mutual respect and understanding, adding that individuals who feel certain programmes are not suitable to their beliefs are free not to participate without misrepresenting the culture of others.

It urged all parties not to equate Songkran with unrelated entertainment events and to avoid turning cultural matters into political issues.

“Songkran is our cultural heritage, and we will continue to uphold the correct understanding so that it remains respected as a celebration of unity, respect and harmony in society,” Sam said.