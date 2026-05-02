KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said the party has recorded an extraordinary surge in new memberships, crediting a “gamechanger” move by the party president for enabling online registration.

Asyraf said that in a break from tradition, this year’s party celebration is not an exclusive event.

“We have never distanced ourselves from the people. This year’s celebration is special — it runs until May 5,” he said in his opening speech on day two of Umno’s 80th anniversary at the World Trade Centre today.

“But what happened yesterday was something else entirely.”

According to the party secretariat, something “extraordinary” occurred when the online membership registration system, which also issues membership cards, saw crowds forming long before counters opened.

“We opened the counter at 10 am, but by 8.30 am, people were already queuing up for their cards,” Asyraf said.

He added that since online registration was first opened on April 20 until 8 am today, a total of 13,954 new members had joined Umno through the initiative, and thanked party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the effort.

“So a huge thanks and congratulations to Datuk Seri Zahid for this successful initiative,” he said.

The breakdown showed Umno Youth recording 8,233 new members, followed by 1,260 from Wanita Umno and 1,240 from Puteri Umno.

Johor recorded the highest number of new members, followed by Pahang and Perak.

“I can say here, almost every day, this number is increasing,” he said.

“This shows what the president wished for — not to make it difficult for youth to join Umno by easing the process of filling up membership forms. The supreme council can then acknowledge them as equal members alongside other Umno members.”

Asyraf described the online registration system as a “gamechanger”, saying full credit should go to the party president.

“This is a gamechanger by our president. All credit and praise should go to him for this,” he said.

He stressed that Umno’s 80th anniversary celebrations were not merely ceremonial, but carried significant implications for the party’s future direction.

“Our journey will be difficult, but our party is ‘keramat’ (sacred). We will continue to strengthen religion and race, and ensure our multicultural nation continues to be blessed by God,” he said.