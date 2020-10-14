N. Sembilan postpones various programmes to curb spread of Covid-19, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to Bernama in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 14 — Negri Sembilan has postponed several state and national-level programmes as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said all government departments and agencies were urged to re-evaluate all programmes planned for this year.

The programmes postponed include the state-level Children’s Day celebration and Malaysia Public Libraries New Horizon Innovation and Creative Group (KIK) Convention.

“If there is a need to carry out any of the programmes, it should be held on a small scale and comply with the set standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting, here, today.

He also urged all visitors to the government agencies and departments as well as the private sector to conduct body temperature checks and record their attendance via the MySejahtera application or record their personal details correctly.

Aminuddin also reminded the public and owners of business premises, especially those frequented by customers to comply with the SOP set by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Individuals, families and close contacts instructed to undergo the Home Surveillance and Observation Order (HSO) must also comply with the SOP, he said.

He added that the state government would continue monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and trend of increasing cases at the national level. — Bernama