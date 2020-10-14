Covid-19: Roadblocks mounted at nine PLUS highway toll plazas in CMCO-affected areas

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock on the Damansara-Puchong Highway in Puchong October 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — A total of nine roadblocks have been mounted by the authorities at several critical points on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (PKPB) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective today until October 27.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in a statement tonight, said the roadblocks were meant to prevent unauthorised travel across districts and states involving CMCO areas.

“Critical routes on the PLUS highway are the toll plazas in Jalan Duta, Setia Alam, Shah Alam, Putra Mahkota, Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tagar, Bukit Beruntung, Lembah Beringin and Seafield,” he said.

“PLUS advises the public to remain at home to control the spread of Covid-19 in line with the spirit of #KitaJagaKita while enabling frontline workers to carry out their duties safely,” the statement read. — Bernama