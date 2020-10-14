CMCO: Roadblocks in KL, Selangor under control, road users heed SOP, say police

Motorists crowd around the blocked entrance of Persiaran Sungai Buloh as the conditional control movement order kicks in on October 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The first day of the implementation of roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor from midnight today has gone smoothly, with road users complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin told Bernama that most road users adhered to the regulations although there was a slight traffic congestion this morning.

Checks by Bernama since midnight found that although there were roadblocks in Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Pahang and Jalan Syed Putra, traffic flow was still smooth, with a gradual drop in the number of vehicles on the road.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police would set up 29 roadblocks around the capital and Putrajaya following the enforcement of the CMCO from midnight tonight (12.01am October 14) until October 27 after taking into account the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said they had set up 64 roadblocks involving 1,600 officers and personnel.

“I urge the public to be patient with the roadblocks mounted throughout Selangor as there was traffic congestion this morning during rush hour.

“This matter cannot be avoided as we need to conduct the checks to break the chain of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

A Bernama check also found that traffic flow at Jalan Gombak heading towards Rawang was smooth despite the roadblock mounted there, thanks to the opening of special routes for vehicles involved in providing essential services.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police would carry out stricter enforcement at roadblocks after 10 pm in the district to ensure the public complied with the stipulated SOP as many economic sectors won’t be operating at that time.

“Those who fail to comply with the SOP will be compounded immediately,” he said at a press conference on the deployment of police officers at roadblocks at the Shah Alam District Police headquarters here today.

Baharudin said they mounted four roadblocks at Persiaran Kayangan, Section 7; Persiaran Tengku Ampuan (Section 26); Shah Alam Toll Plaza; and Setia Alam Toll Plaza which are the main entry points to Shah Alam.

“Several mobile roadblocks will also be implemented in certain locations for two hours each and according to current needs,” he said.

Baharudin said a total of 250 police officers and personnel, including 36 from the Malaysian Armed Forces, were deployed at the roadblocks.

He added that police would continue to intensify efforts to step up public awareness on the need to comply with the CMCO SOP through their mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) and motorcycle patrol units (URB). — Bernama