Changes in IRB’s counter operations during CMCO, EMCO and TEMCO

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has made changes in its counter operations due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO), enhanced MCO (EMCO) and targeted enhanced MCO (TEMCO).

IRB counters in Tawau will resume operations on October 15, while those in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan remain closed pending a date yet to be fixed.

Tax services counters at branches in Tawau, Keningau, Lahad Datu Satellite Centre, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor during the CMCO implementation period are open from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Stamp duty counters, i.e. branch stamping offices and revenue service centres for areas within the CMCO period are open from Monday to Friday, between 8am and 3pm.

All IRB offices at government complex in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur including payment centres in Kuala Lumpur remain closed until October 16 for sanitation works and all tax payments can be made online or via the appointed bank agents.

“For withholding tax, taxpayers are advised to contact Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas) or via [email protected] email,” said IRB in a statement.

Duty stamp counters at the Labuan branch would be operational from Monday until Friday starting from 8am to 5pm.

Alor Setar branches would be operational on Sunday until Wednesday, between 8 am and 5 pm while on Thursday, counters would be operational beginning 8am until 3.30pm. — Bernama