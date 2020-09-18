Carbon monoxide poisoning: Surviving victim receiving treatment, according to Malaysian Armed Forces

Nor Jamilah Ahmad (2nd left) in tears after claiming the body of her niece Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi at the Forensic Unit of Hospital Seberang Jaya September 17, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The last victim of the carbon monoxide poisoning, who fell asleep in a car with three others in Butterworth, Penang, is being given hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) treatment at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju, here.

A statement from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) headquarters said the victim, Nor Aqilah Mohd Safwan, 21, was still being monitored and given treatment in the intensive care unit but she has not shown positive signs of recovery.

“The victim was transferred from the Seberang Jaya Hospital, Penang to the Tuanku Mizan Hospital on the date of the incident.

“MAF invites all Malaysians to pray for the best situation for the victim and may her family be given encouragement and strength in facing this test,” said the statement.

Earlier, Bernama reported that three women, including Nor Aqilah’s twin, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after falling asleep in a car while resting in the parking lot of a petrol station in Sama Gagah, Butterworth on September 16.

Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri and Nor Aqilah’s twin Nor Adilah, all aged 21, died in the incident.

They had gone to Pulau Jerejak during the Malaysia Day holiday and were understood to be returning to their respective homes in Sungai Petani and Gurun, Kedah when they decided to take a break at the parking lot. — Bernama