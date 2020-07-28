Ismail Sabri: 210 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday, 10 remanded

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 10 were remanded while one was released on bail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A total of 210 individuals were arrested by the authorities for violating regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, Ismail said 10 were remanded while one was released on bail.

Another 199 individuals were issued with compound fines.

“Among MCO offences include activities which involve the presence of numerous people who make social distancing difficult and activities that violates the SOP,” Ismail said in the statement, referring to the standard operating procedure introduced during the RMCO.

“These include pub and night club activities (72) and activities that broke the SOP rules (138).”

Border control continued to be strengthened under Ops Benteng under cooperation between the police, armed forces and maritime enforcement agency.

Besides that, some 3,363 monitoring teams comprising 14,142 personnel conducted 66,463 inspections yesterday, said Ismail.

Among places inspected include 4,230 malls, 5,883 restaurants, 1,508 vendors, 1,398 factories, 3,720 banks as well as 835 government offices.

They also checked 1,390 land, 379 water and 121 air terminals.

Apart from that, the police conducted 74 roadblocks, inspecting 37,281 vehicles to deter illegal immigrants from entering Malaysia.

“The police managed to catch one foreign national and arrested him for breaking immigration laws,” said Ismail.